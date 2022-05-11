PRODUCTION: North Macedonia-Coproduced Animated Series Agent 203 in Production

SKOPJE: Agent 203 is the first 3D-animated series created and directed by Damjan Mitrevski of the Macedonian studio V House Animation . The German/Italian/Macedonia/Indian coproduction is currently in production and expected to premiere in 2023.

The 26×22’ CGI series is aimed at primary-school children and is built on an original Spy-Fi concept. It follows a girl named Zoe as she becomes an intergalactic undercover spy agent while having to save the planet Earth from an alien villain together with her friends.

Germany’s Toon2Tango is producing in coproduction with European producer and distributor Mondo TV, Macedonian V House Animation and Indian animation studio Cosmos-Maya. German free-to-air network Super RTL is a commissioning broadcaster.

Toon2Tango and Mondo TV also jointly handle worldwide distribution rights. An extensive licensing and merchandising strategy is underway and discussions with worldwide toy partners are in the works.

The partners aim to kick-start the series' release in the second half of 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Toon2Tango (Germany)

Coproducers:

V House Animation (North Macedonia)

Mondo TV (Italy)

Cosmos-Maya (India)

Credits:

Creator, director and lead designer: Damjan Mitrevski

Co-creators: Jo Daris, Ulli Stoef

Writer: Mike de Seve

Story consultants: Jamilla Metran, Alice Burden