2020-02-07
VALLETTA: The New York film finance company DCR has teamed up with Italian producers and studios for an estimated 454 m EUR spend on TV and film production in Malta. The deal was enabled by the Maltese tax rebates, which increased to 40% in 2019.

DCR’s team includes the NY-based financier Adi Cohen and acclaimed producer Mark Damon, while the consortium is headed by Augusto Pelliccia of Augustus Studios, which is about to expend their network of facilities and open operations in Malta on top of the existing ones in Rome, London, Madrid and Morocco, according to maltatoday.com.mt.

