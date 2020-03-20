VALLETTA: Maltese companies from media, advertising, marketing and PR have asked the government to support them by covering 50% of their employees' salaries for April and May 2020.
The letter to the Prime Minister Robert Abela, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Digital Economy parliamentary secretary Clayton Bartolo was signed by several brand managers, marketing consultants, media platforms, news providers, digital experts, artists, designers, sign-writers, videographers, film studios and public relations advisors, according to maltatoday.com.
The companies also suggest a government subsidy on bank interest for any business facility used to maintain ongoing business, a direct subsidy to go against current rental expenses, a temporary adjustment to employees’ tax rates and also that quarantine leave be carried by the government, maltatoday.com also reports.