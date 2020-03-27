VALLETTA: The Malta Producers Association (MPA) calls on the Tourism Minister and the Prime Minister to include the film and television industry in the support measures for sectors critically hit by COVID-19. The request was made in the form of a letter sent on 26 March 2020.
"This will allow the measures in the latest governmental financial relief aid to cater for the sector's crew and talent. Till now, the Creative Arts and Entertainment sectors have been included but the film/TV industry were for some reason excluded. The MPA believes the omission was due to the film/TV industry being overlooked. Needless to say, the production of TV/films is at a standstill and its workforce has zero income”, Simon Sansone, the head of the Malta Producers Association (MPA) told FNE.
“The MPA has also spoken with local institutions as well as a leading local social partner and is expecting the matter to be rectified as quickly as possible to cut short the worry of film/TV professionals in Malta”, Sansone also said.
All foreign and local productions are shut down in Malta and hundreds of freelance talents from film and television companies have no money to survive.
Nevertheless, the film and television industry was not among the most affected sectors in the Government’s latest financial aid measures announced by the Prime Minister Robert Abela on 24 March 2020.