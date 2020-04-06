VALLETTA: The Malta Film Commission has welcomed the timely response of the Maltese government to concerns about the film industry being overlooked in the nation’s emergency measures, and has set up a unit to assist filmmakers in need.
Malta Film Commission's statement says: “The Government of Malta has presented an immediate response to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic." The Malta Film Commission announced that Malta’s local film industry will also benefit from the Government’s economic initiatives. All crew members who had been working on a production until the COVID-19 outbreak or were contracted to work on a production, are now entitled to the Malta Enterprise and JobsPlus COVID-19 financial assistance.
The Malta Film Commission went on to state: "These latest COVID-19 economic support measures are among other incentives which the Government of Malta is introducing to mitigate the consequences of COVID-19 on business and the economy. Other new economic measures are being introduced to reflect new developments relating to the situation."
The Malta Film Commission has announced that it established a COVID-19 Support Unit to assist film crew members benefiting from the Government’s economic incentives.
Filmmakers seeking assistance can contact the Malta Film Commission by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..