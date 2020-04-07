VALLETTA: The COVID-19 crisis and a shortfall in support through public funding have led to the cancellation of the Valletta Film Festival.
The festival, which is organised by the Film Grain Foundation, is held in early summer. The 2020 festival would have been the sixth edition organised by the foundation. The event derives its funding from public grants, private sponsorship and ticket sales. The organisers noted that the COVID-19 restrictions would have made it impossible to run the festival this year.
The cancellation was announced in a statement from the Film Grain Foundation. The festival had reached 50,000 viewers and screened more than 500 films. In addition, it had recently organised a scriptwriting workshop.