British Action Thriller Jet Ski Shoots in Malta

VALLETTA: The British production Jet Ski directed by James Nunn is close to wrapping its November 2020 shoot in Malta.

The 5 m EUR production has been shot on locations across the Maltese islands, and in the water tanks at the Malta Film Studios.

Approximately 2 m EUR is being spent in Malta and 85 percent of the crew is Maltese, according to the country’s Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection, Julia Farrugia Portelli. Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech said that around 100 local crew members and 120 Maltese extras have been employed on the production.

Jet Ski is one of several films shot in Malta over the course of 2020, despite the instability being caused by COVID-19. Filming for Jurassic World 3 took place in September 2020, as well as for the British horror film The Seed directed by Sam Walker.

Jet Ski is expected to be released in cinemas in November 2021.