Malta’s Luzzu Selected for Sundance

VALLETTA: Luzzu directed by Alex Camilleri will be the first Maltese feature film to be presented in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival, which will run from 28 January to 3 February 2021.

The film stars real fishermen Jesmark and David Scicluna, as well as actress Michela Farrugia, in the main roles. It was produced by Rebecca Anastasi, Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger, 99 Homes), Alex Camilleri and Oliver Mallia, and was made with the support of the Malta Film Fund and the financial incentives provided by the Malta Film Commission and the Government of Malta.

Luzzu is Camilleri’s debut feature film, which he developed over three years through in-depth research and rehearsals with this cast. Jesmark and David Scicluna were key collaborators in helping Camilleri capture an immersive look at the world of traditional fishing in Malta. Luzzu was shot in 2019 in and around Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga, featuring local inhabitants.

Sundance described the film as a “poignant, humanistic portrait of an eclipsing way of life” with Camilleri’s neorealist approach finding “the quiet power of small moments and the underlying intensity of ordinary people pushed into untenable positions.”

France’s Memento Films International is handling world sales.