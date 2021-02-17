Maltese Fisherman Wins Acting Award in Sundance

VALLETTA: Jesmark Scicluna, a Maltese fisherman who was cast in the lead of the Maltese film Luzzu, won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award in Acting at the Sundance Film Festival. Luzzu was directed by Alex Camilleri and produced by Noruz Films, Luzzu Ltd, Pellikola, Maborosi Films. Luzzu is the first Maltese film to ever screen at a major film festival.

Scicluna plays Jesmark, a struggling fisherman, who is forced to turn his back on generations of tradition and risk everything by entering the world of blackmarket fishing to provide for his wife and newborn baby.

In receiving the award, Scicluna thanked director Alex Camilleri, and casting director Edward Said, “for taking a leap of faith in me”.

The film was made with the support of the Malta Film Fund and the financial incentives provided by the Malta Film Commission and the Government of Malta. The sales are handled by Memento Films International.