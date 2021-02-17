Apple TV+ Series Foundation Wraps First Season Shoot in Malta

VALETTA: The adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s award-winning novel, Foundation produced by Apple TV+, has finished shooting in Malta, with the production spending more than 10 m EUR on the island, employing more than 400 crew and 800 extras over a four-month period.

Latina Pictures handled local production services for the series. The production made use of a variety of locations around the Maltese islands, as well as the water tanks at the Malta Film Studios, and was one of the largest productions filming in Europe.

Despite a difficult year on the continent in the wake of the pandemic, Malta has been attracting productions ever since it opened its airport in the summer of last year. The Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection, Clayton Bartolo, said that Malta attracted 11 productions during 2020, with a total spend of 32 m EUR.

This first season of Foundation, which stars Jared Harris in the role of Hari Seldon and Lee Pace as Brother Day, Emperor of the Galaxy, consists of ten episodes and is due to be released in the autumn of 2021. The science-fiction series tells the story of The Foundation, a group of exiles scattered on planets throughout the galaxy, all living under the rule of the Galactic Empire.