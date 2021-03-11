Maltese Film Luzzu Sold to Major Territories

VALLETTA: Luzzu, the low budget Maltese film by Alex Camilleri, has secured distribution in major territories, including the USA, the UK, France, China, Spain, Scandinavia, Portugal, Greece, the former Yugoslavia, and Eastern Europe.

The film is represented by Memento Films International.

Kino Lorber has acquired the North American rights to the film, while Peccadillo has bought the rights for the UK, Epicentre for France, and Hugoeast for China.

Luzzu tells the story of Jesmark, a struggling fisherman on the island of Malta, who is forced to risk everything by entering the world of black-market fishing in order to provide for his wife and new-born baby.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2021 as the first Maltese film, in the Maltese language, to secure a spot in competition at an A list film festival. Its lead, Jesmark Scicluna, won the Grand Jury Prize for Acting at the American fest. Luzzu was produced by Rebecca Anastasi, Ramin Bahrani, Alex Camilleri and Oliver Mallia.

Filming took place entirely in Malta. The production was financed through Screen Malta and the financial incentives provided by the Malta Film Commission and the Government of Malta.

Production Information:

Production Companies:

Noruz Films

Luzzu Ltd

Pellikola

Maborosi Films

Credits:

Producers: Rebecca Anastasi, Ramin Bahrani, Alex Camilleri and Oliver Mallia

Director: Alex Camilleri

Starring: Jesmark Scicluna, Michela Farrugia and David Scicluna

DOP: Leo Lefevre

Costume Designer: Martina Zammit Maempel

Production Designer: Jon Banthorpe

Casting Director: Edward Said