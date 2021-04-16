Malta Opens Film Funding Call for Local Producers

VALLETTA. The Maltese Film Commission and the island’s Ministry of Tourism have opened a call for applications for the Screen Malta film fund scheme, offering development, production and distribution grants to local producers. Screen Malta has a yearly budget of 600,000 EUR. This is the second year the scheme has been run in the current format, having replaced the Malta Film Fund in mid-2020.

While the scheme is intended to cater to local producers wishing to make a film which promotes Maltese culture, Screen Malta will also support Maltese producers for their involvement in international coproductions, whether as majority or minority partners, as long as an application is submitted by the Maltese producer and a coproduction agreement is in place.

The granting streams offer scriptwriting support up to a maximum of 30,000 EUR, development support up to a maximum of 50,000 EUR, short film production support up to a maximum of 30,000 EUR, with feature films being offered a maximum of 200,000 EUR.

Distribution grants include festival fees support of up to a maximum of 500 EUR (short films) and 1,000 EUR (feature films), marketing and promotion support up to a maximum of 20,000 EUR and festival attendance support up to a maximum of 5,000 EUR.

For more information, visit Screen Malta on the MFC’s official site.