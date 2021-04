VALLETTA: A Vipers’ Pit, a feature film directed, produced and shot by Martin Bonnici, will hit the Maltese cinemas later in 2021. The premiere had been initially set for the spring of 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic situation.

The film was funded through a collaboration between the National Book Council, Martin Bonnici’s Shadeena Entertainment Ltd., and Splash Screen Entertainment. The project won the inaugural NBC Film Adaptation Fund in 2019, according to Malta Today.

The film was shot under pandemic restrictions in the summer of 2020 with a crew of over 50 Maltese and Cypriot professionals.

The budget was approximately 250,000 EU.