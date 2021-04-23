Hallmark Film To Catch a Spy Shoots in Malta

VALLETTA: To Catch a Spy by Jeff Beesley, the Hallmark film with a budget of 2 m EUR, is currently shooting across various locations in Malta, with plans for a premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on 20 June 2021. The film is serviced by the Maltese company Tetrad Productions Ltd.

The Maltese producer Colin Azzopardi confirmed that ninety percent of the cast and crew are Maltese. To Catch a Spy is one of the four productions currently filming on the island, benefiting from the Malta Cash Rebate, which reimburses up to 40% of eligible expenses.

The film, which is written by Rick Garman, will star Nathalie Kelley (The Baker and the Beauty), Colin Donnell (Chicago Med) and Patti Murin (Broadway's Frozen).

The story kicks off with the arrival of a journalist Chloe (Nathalie Kelley), who is covering the opening of a hotel in Malta. On her first night on the island, Chloe witnesses someone fall to their death, after hearing a fight happening in another room. The journalist starts to help an FBI agent (Colin Donnell) to solve the mystery of what happened and to catch the killer.