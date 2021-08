VALLETTA: Ridley Scott’s Napoleon biopic entitled Kitbag and starring Joaquin Phoenix is expected to be shot in Malta in early 2022, local media reports. It will be lensed by Polish DoP Dariusz Adam Wolski.

The film has been acquired by Apple Studios, according to Malta Today.

Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix already filmed Gladiator in Malta in 2000.

Polish cinematographer Dariusz Adam Wolski, who has already teamed up with Ridley Scott on several films including The Martian and Prometheus, and who is rumoured to shoot Scott’s Gladiator 2, has posted on Instagram that he was on his way to Malta to start work on location scouting.