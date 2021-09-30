Submissions Open for First Edition of Malta Film Awards

VALLETTA: The Malta Film Commission will launch a national event, Malta Film Awards, in February 2022. Submissions opened on 29 September 2021 and the deadline is 9 October 2021.

The Malta Film Awards will be a celebration of Malta, of those working in the film and television industry throughout its history of filmmaking. Under the tagline Celebrating our story, the Malta Film Awards will celebrate, according to the Film Commissioner Johann Grech, ”our people’s ambition and our crew’s ability that kept our film industry working, from one generation to the next.”

A panel of selected local and international professionals will serve as jury for the Malta Film Awards.

The Malta Film Awards will be organised by the Malta Film Commission in partnership with Malta’s Public Broadcasting Services (PBS). Mr Mark Sammut, Executive Chairman of PBS said: “Today, the Malta Film Commission and Public Broadcasting Services, are joining forces to award the efforts and creativity of all those who have worked in local television and film, throughout this story of success.”

As the Minister to the Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) Carmelo Abela pointed out that despite the limitation in the size of its islands, Malta has hosted some of the most prestigious names in the film industry. Through the Malta Film Awards, local talent will be highlighted and recognised.

The Malta Film Awards will be held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in February 2022.

Click HERE to see the Celebrating our story video.

For more information click HERE.