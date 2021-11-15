Malta’s National Book Council Announces Film Adaptation Fund Results

VALLETTA: Malta’s National Book Council (NBC) has awarded its 2021 Film Adaptation Fund to production company Take Two, who will be producing an adaptation of the Maltese novel Castillo written by Clare Azzopardi. The film will be directed by Abigail Mallia (Limestone Cowboy).

The NBC first launched the biennial fund in July 2019, aiming to showcase Maltese literature by supporting one feature-film adaptation of a National Book Prize winning or shortlisted novel. The chosen adaptation will be provided with financial support of 200,000 EUR to cover development and production.

The fund was open for applications between 17 May and 30 August 2021, with the eligible applicant pitching their project to the adjudicating panel in September. Only one application was submitted.

The 2019 edition of the fund awarded production company Shadeena a grant to support the production of Martin Bonnici’s The Viper’s Pit, which was completed this year and released in cinemas in August.

This year’s awarded project Castillo is based on Azzopardi’s first adult novel shortlisted for the 2019 National Book Prize, which interweaves three storylines: that of Amanda, her estranged mother, Emma, and fictional police inspector, Castillo.

Abigail Mallia is a well-known television and film director in Malta, having helmed the feature Limestone Cowboy (2015-2017), as well as the sitcom Deceduti (2010-2013), and the more recent production Merjen (2019).

Take Two will now be required to enter into an agreement with the NBC for the production of the feature film by the end of 2021, with the aim of delivering the project by the end of 2023.