Nominees for Malta Film Awards Announced

VALLETTA: The nominees for the first edition of the Malta Film Awards , due to take place on 29 January, were announced in a recorded presentation this week.

Maltese hosts, Andrea Cassar and Xandru Grech, revealed the nominations in 18 categories, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best TV Series.

The Malta Film Commission (MFC) said that 72 projects, comprising feature films, television series, documentaries and short films, had been submitted for consideration, representing 80 producers, 60 directors, and 340 actors.

A handful of productions swept the boards in the nominations: Blood on the Crown produced by Aaron Briffa, Pedja Miletic, Jean Pierre Magro, secured 13 nods, while Sharp Shoot Media, the producers of TV series’ Straight Street / Strada Street and The Bride / L-Għarusa, secured 20 nominations.

The awards are organised under the theme ‘Celebrating Our Story’ and aim to celebrate professionals in the Maltese film and television sectors on the island.

A local and international jury made up of professionals working in production, academia, the media, as well as the arts and music sectors, will assess the nominees to announce the winner during the ceremony at the end of January.