Globally Acclaimed David Walliams to Host Malta Film Awards

VALLETTA: The Malta Film Commission is proud to announce that the globally acclaimed British comedian, actor, writer and television show presenter David Walliams will be hosting the Malta Film Awards on 29 January at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

The current Britain’s Got Talent judge is the official host of the awards ceremony – themed Celebrating Our Story. The Malta Film Awards is the first of its kind in Malta and aims to celebrate the skills and talent of Malta’s creative film and television industry, with a milestone of a 100 years in filmmaking.

A total of 90 nominees will be competing in 18 different categories at the Malta Film Awards, which will be broadcast live on TVM (Malta’s National Broadcaster) on Saturday 29 January at 9pm. The winner of each of these categories will be announced during the ceremony held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

Walliams will be hosting the entire awards ceremony, which will also see both local and international talent take it to the stage in a variety of performances aimed to commemorate Malta’s success story in the film history.

The Malta Film Awards will be the penultimate event of the Malta Film Week – starting on Monday 24 January. The Malta Film Week will consist of a number of themes.