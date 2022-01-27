Malta Film Week Kicks Off with Announcement of Vision for Film 2022-2030

VALLETTA: The Malta Film Week has kicked off with its Vision for the Film Industry event, celebrating the growing Maltese film industry and presenting the Government's plans for the sector for the years to come.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech stressed the importance of the growing film industry in Malta in the creation of jobs, development of local creative and technical talent, and its importance for the higher gross value of the Maltese economy.

The vision of the Government of Malta and the Film Commission, entitled 2030 Vision – A Stage for Everyone’s stories highlights the support for the people working in the film sector, building a strong and resilient industry and developing and strengthening coproduction. “We will be helping the local indigenous sector, improving the production value of their works, ensuring that the local workforce from producers, directors, writers, technical crew, and front of camera are paid fairly for their work," said Commissioner Grech.

Malta is world renown for its versatile locations, state of the art water tanks, professional crews, and highly respected workforce, also offering a strong cash-rebate programme for international productions.

Click HERE for more information.

The panel discussion It’s About the Economy, Creating Careers, that took place in the frames of the Malta Film Week, also concentrated on strategies to strengthen the local audiovisual industry. Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government Jose Herrera, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry for Tourism and Consumer Protection Ronald Mizzi, Film Commissioner Johann Grech, and other professionals discussed current financial incentives for the Film Industry, stressing the recent update of the Maltese cash rebate to 40% of eligible expenditure.

Click HERE for more insights from the panel discussion.