VALLETTA: The thriller Deep Fear by Marcus Adams and the action film Hounds of War by Lowell Dean are currently shooting in Malta.

Deep Fear, which stars Ed Westwick and Mădălina Ghenea, is expected to spend approximately 4 m EUR in Malta, according to the Film Commissioner Johan Grech, quoted by the local media.

Approximately 90 Maltese workers will be employed for the shooting, which is about to last five weeks. The Maltese company Halo Pictures is servicing.

Hounds of War stars Frank Grillo, Rhona Mitra and Nicky Whelan, and is produced by Twilight Entertainment and Jaggurnaught.