Malta Launches New Cash Rebate Scheme for International Productions

VALLETTA: The Government of Malta has recently upgraded the cash rebates for filmmakers, making the financial guidelines more attractive to the film industry. Productions which satisfy the cultural test can benefit from a rebate of up to 40% of eligible expenditure.

The updated cash rebate incentive for audiovisual productions includes a new hybrid above-the-line cap. Eligible above-the-line expenditures will now be capped at either 1 m EUR or 30% of the total Malta eligible spend, whichever is higher.

Qualifying productions are required to submit a provisional application to the Malta Film Commission, including a detailed projection of the Malta budget for the production. The rebate is given once filming is complete.

Feature films, TV films or TV Series, or Mini-Series, as well as animation, creative documentary, transmedia and cross-media productions are eligible.

The minimum spend must be 100,000 EUR in Malta with an overall budget exceeding 200,000 EUR. The limits for Difficult Audiovisual Works are a minimum spend of 50,000 EUR in Malta with an overall budget exceeding 100,000 EUR.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech said that the updated cash rebate programme is “bolder and better”.

Among the international projects shot in Malta in 2021 are The Last Voyage of the Demeter directed by André Øvreda and produced by Spielberg/s Amblin Partners, and the shark attack thriller The Wreck by Liam O’Donnell, while Deep Fear by Marcus Adams and the action film Hounds of War by Lowell Dean are currently shooting on the island.

Click HERE for more information.