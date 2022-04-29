Ridley Scott Shoots Kitbag with Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby in Malta

VALLETTA: Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby will start shooting next week in Malta on Ridley Scott’s film Kitbag, about Napoleon's rise to power. Polish cinematographer Dariusz Adam Wolski is lensing.

Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, who play the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his wife Josephine, will arrive in Malta this week, according to Times of Malta quoting sources in the local film industry. The cast includes Tahar Rahim, Youssef Kerkour, John Hollingworth, Edouard Philipponat and Alfredo Tavares. David Scarpa penned the script.

This Apple Studios production will use several locations in Malta including Attard, Senglea, Valletta, Mellieħa, Siġġiewi, Mdina, Fort Ricasoli, and the Malta Film Studios, according to Times of Malta.

The filming in Malta will wrap in mid-May 2022. Kitbag is also shot in France and UK.

Previously, Ridley Scott used Malta as location for White Squall (1996) and Gladiator (2000).