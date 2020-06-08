Montenegrin Cinematheque Boosts Film Activities

PODGORICA: The Montenegrin Cinematheque / Crnogorska kinoteka , which will move into its long-promised new premises later this summer, has been keeping cinema alive during the COVID-19 lockdown. Among its activities is a partnership with public broadcaster RTCG under the title We Live the Culture.

About 80 hours of material from the Cinematheque collection has been shown on RTCG so far in the frames of the partnership, with the materials adapted for HD TV broadcasting.

These include the film heritage of the Montenegrin film companies Lovćen Film, Film Studio Titograd, and Zeta Film, as well as documentaries produced by the Cinematheque.

Montenegrin Cinematheque created a series of videos presenting Montenegrin cities throughout time, with archive materials and an added soundtrack by Montenegrin bands that make alternative music. Cinematheque’s Director Andro Martinovic said, “It has had almost 80,000 views so far (in a population of less than 650,000). We have received numerous plaudits for this project through comments on social media.”

The Cinématheque was a co-organiser, in collaboration with the Podgorica Film Festival, of the EFA Young Audience Award, and with the Association of Actors of Montenegro, the Cinematheque organised an online School of Acting.

For 2021, Montenegrin Cinematheque is preparing a completion of the last, unfinished TV film by Živko Nikolić, the most prominent Montenegrin film author, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of his birth.