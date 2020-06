PODGORICA: The Film Centre of Montenegro gave over 700,000 EUR in grants for production, development and related cinema activities.

Out of four applications in the category of works of significance for Montenegrin culture, one project was selected for production, and two for script and project development. Out of two applications in the category of films for children and youth, one was selected for production. In addition, three TV production companies received grants for programming related to cinema.

Click HERE for the grants chart.