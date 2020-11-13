Montenegrin Cinematheque Reopens in New Location

PODGORICA: The Montenegrin Cinematheque and Music Centre of Montenegro officially moved to their new building after two decades, with an opening ceremony taking place on 3 November 2020. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the event was attended by a few select invitees, which included the President of Montenegro, the Mayor of Podgorica and the Minister of Culture.

The new building was supposed to host the Film Centre of Montenegro (FCCG), but the FCCG decided to stay at their current address.

In an official statement, the Cinematheque announced: “After two decades of waiting, we can say, with great pleasure, that the Cinematheque can finally conduct all its activities in conditions that were necessary all these long years. In this new upgraded space, the Cinematheque is equipped with adequate depots for preserving film negatives and positive film copies, as well as editing rooms for work with both digital and analogue materials. For the first time in decades, we will have an optimal system for viewing, restoration, preservation and transfers of film materials into digital formats of images and sound, as well as for the long-term storage of films.”

The Cinematheque now has three spaces for film projections: a small cinema, a big concert hall to be equipped with DCP for film screenings, and a summer stage to be used as an open-air cinema. Cinephiles and film professionals will have access to a mediatheque, with the opportunity to conduct research in the archives.