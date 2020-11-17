FNE Oscar Watch 2021: Montenegro Selects Breasts as Oscar Bid

PODGORICA: The family drama Breasts / Grudi directed by Marija Perović will represent Montenegro at the 93rd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the best international feature film category. The film is a coproduction between Montenegro, Croatia and Serbia.

Ana, Zorka, and Jelena meet in their hometown for their 25-year high school reunion. Each one lives in a different country that emerged from the breakup of Yugoslavia and each one has a different, but significant breast problem. The three days during which they evaluate their lives and face the uncertain future, turn into a life-changing experience.

The main characters are played by Marija Škaričić, Vojin Ćetković, Dubravka Drakić, Nada Šargin, Peđa Bjelac, Mira Banjac, Jelena Đukić, Danilo Lončarević and Branimir Popović.

The film was produced by Montenegro's Open Box Studio in coproduction with Croatia's Mitropa, Montenegro's Meander Film and Serbia's Visionary Thinking.

Breasts had its world premiere as the opening film at the 33rd edition of the Montenegro Film Festival.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on 15 March 2021 and the ceremony is scheduled for 25 April 2021.