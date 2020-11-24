PRODUCTION: Montenegrin/Serbian Coproduction The Face of Honour

The Face of Honour is produced by Galileo production Montenegro in coproduction with Cinnamon films Beograd and with support from the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro and Film Center Serbia.

The film focuses on the siege of a house during World War II and the dilemmas this siege triggers: a child under pursuit finds a shelter in the house of an enemy of his people. As the house is surrounded by the host’s people’s army, the owner of the house is faced with a moral dilemma, while the army gradually loses their patience: surrender the child to his persecutors and sacrifice his honour or refuse and forfeit the lives of his entire family. The film re-examines the dimensions of an individual human sacrifice through the prism of two different worlds: the world of honour and the world of war.

The film was developed in script workshops at the Balkan Film Market in Tirana and MIDPOINT. The scriptwriters are Ana Vujadinovic and Melina Pota. The script was adapted from the story titled The Face of Honour written by Zuvdija Hodžić

Production information:

Producer:

Galileo production Montenegro (Montenegro)

Coproducer:

Cinnamon Beograd (Serbia)

Supported by: Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, Ministry of Culture of Montenegro

Credits:

Director: Nikola Vukcevic

Scriptwriters: Ana Vujadinović, Melina Pota

Script associate: Nikola Vukčević

Editing: Olga Toni

DoP: Djordje Stojiljkovic

Costumes: Lidija Jovanovic

Set design: Stanislav Nikicevic

Make-up: Natasa Sevcnikar

Sound: Igor Vujovic, Djoko Jablan

Producers: Nikola Vukcevic, Milorad Radenovic

Coproducers: Ivica Vidanovic, Nevena Savic

Executive producers: Milorad Radenovic, Jelena Filipovic

Cast: Edon Rizvanolli, Nikola Ristanovski, Aleksandar Radulovic, Ana Vuckovic, Igor Bencina, Elez Adzovic, Alban Ukaj, Vuk Bulajic, Merisa Redzovic, Hana Pavlovic, Branimir Popovic, Xhejlane Terbinja, Selman Jusufi