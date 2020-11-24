PRODUCTION: Montenegrin/Serbian Coproduction The Face of Honour

The Face of Honour is produced by Galileo production Montenegro in coproduction with Cinnamon films Beograd and with support from the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro and Film Center Serbia.
The film focuses on the siege of a house during World War II and the dilemmas this siege triggers: a child under pursuit finds a shelter in the house of an enemy of his people. As the house is surrounded by the host’s people’s army, the owner of the house is faced with a moral dilemma, while the army gradually loses their patience: surrender the child to his persecutors and sacrifice his honour or refuse and forfeit the lives of his entire family. The film re-examines the dimensions of an individual human sacrifice through the prism of two different worlds: the world of honour and the world of war.
The film was developed in script workshops at the Balkan Film Market in Tirana and MIDPOINT. The scriptwriters are Ana Vujadinovic and Melina Pota. The script was adapted from the story titled The Face of Honour written by Zuvdija Hodžić
Production information:
Producer:
Galileo production Montenegro (Montenegro)
Coproducer:
Cinnamon Beograd (Serbia)
Supported by: Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, Ministry of Culture of Montenegro
Credits:
Director: Nikola Vukcevic
Scriptwriters: Ana Vujadinović, Melina Pota
Script associate: Nikola Vukčević
Editing: Olga Toni
DoP: Djordje Stojiljkovic
Costumes: Lidija Jovanovic
Set design: Stanislav Nikicevic
Make-up: Natasa Sevcnikar
Sound: Igor Vujovic, Djoko Jablan
Producers: Nikola Vukcevic, Milorad Radenovic
Coproducers: Ivica Vidanovic, Nevena Savic
Executive producers: Milorad Radenovic, Jelena Filipovic
Cast: Edon Rizvanolli, Nikola Ristanovski, Aleksandar Radulovic, Ana Vuckovic, Igor Bencina, Elez Adzovic, Alban Ukaj, Vuk Bulajic, Merisa Redzovic, Hana Pavlovic, Branimir Popovic, Xhejlane Terbinja, Selman Jusufi