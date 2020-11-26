OBITUARY: Montenegrin Festival Director and Producer Zoran Zivkovic

PODGORICA: Zoran Zivkovic, director of the Herceg-Novi Film Festival died unexpectedly of Covid-19 on 17 November 2020. His death was a shock to Montenegrin film institutions and film professionals, with whom he had strong connections through his positions as a festival director and a producer.

Zoran Zivkovic was born in 1949 in Kolasin. He started his education in Cetinje and Belgrade and graduated from FAMU in Prague.

He was involved in some of the most significant projects in the sphere of cultural creation and media in Montenegro and Serbia. He was the producer, selector and director of the Herceg-Novi Film Festival - Montenegro Film Festival. He was also a member of the Executive Board of the Public Service RTCG (Radio and TV of Montenegro), programme director of the Praznik Mimoze (Mimosa Festival) in Herceg Novi, producer of the first Montenegro National Opera's Balkan Empress, and producer for the Montenegrin participants in Euro Song in 2005, 2007 and 2008.