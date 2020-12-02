PRODUCTION: Montenegrin/Serbian Doc Djina

Djina examines the aftermath of World War II and the Yugoslav concentration camp Goli otok, by documenting both the private and political biography of the female protagonist Djina Markus.
The film is a coproduction of Montenegrin Live Production and Serbian coproducer Rezon. It is supported by Film Centre of Montenegro and Film Center Serbia. The budget is 148,000 EUR.
Production information:
Producer:
Montenegrin Live Production (Montenegro)
Coproducer:
Rezon (Serbia)
Credits:
Director: Sara Stijovic
Scriptwriter: Natasa Nelevic
Producer: Branimir Zugic