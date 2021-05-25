New Multifunctional Studio Open in Montenegro

PODGORICA: A new multifunctional studio of 1000 square metres has opened 8 km from Podgorica. The construction of the studio, owned by the Dragutinović company, took more than two years.

“After many years of experience in renting stage and audio-visual equipment, we decided to take this step in order to complete our offer”, Igor Dragutinović, the owner of the studio, said in a statement quoted by the Film Centre of Montenegro.

The opening of the studio is another step towards completing the audio-visual infrastructure in Montenegro, necessary for both the further development of Montenegrin film production and improving the offer for foreign producers.

The studio is 10 metres high and has a number of ancillary facilities on ​​600 square metres: offices, makeup and dressing room, cafeteria, as well as accommodation facilities. Below the studio there is a 1200 square metres warehouse space and a craft workshop.