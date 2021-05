PODGORICA: Film Centre of Montenegro and the University of Montenegro have signed an agreement for the formation of the Student Film Fund. They will both contribute to financing the production of films from the third, fourth and fifth years of studies, made by students from the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Cetinje.

The funds will be provided on a parity basis and both parties will invest 50% of the total amount.

The agreement has been signed by the Director of the Film Centre of Montenegro Sehad Čekić and the acting Rector of the University of Montenegro prof. Dr. Vladimir Bozovic.

Students who receive funds will be obliged to spend the total amount on the territory of Montenegro.