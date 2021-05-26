26-05-2021

Film Centre of Montenegro Launches Film in Montenegro Platform

    PODGORICA: Film Centre of Montenegro has launched the web platform Film in Montenegro, aimed at promoting Montenegrin cinema and encouraging foreign film and TV productions to discover Montenegro as a new film destination.

    The platform has been implemented within the European project CIRCE – “Joint Initiatives for the Promotion of Cinematography between Italy, Albania and Montenegro”, funded by the Interreg IPA CBC Italy-Albania-Montenegro Programme 2014/2020.

    Film Centre of Montenegro offers incentives to foreign and national producers shooting in Montenegro. Producers have the possibility to obtain a cash rebate on the invested funds for a film/TV project. The refund can cover up to 25% of eligible expenditures incurred in Montenegro for the making of an audiovisual work.

    The right to a cash rebate may be granted to the producer, a coproducer, or a production company that performs services. The right to a cash rebate for part of the funds spent on film production can be acquired by a producer for the production of live-action, animated and documentary films, TV films and series which are fully or partially produced in Montenegro and which are intended for public presentation.

