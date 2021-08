PODGORICA: The Film Centre of Montenegro has distributed 798,000 EUR as production grants to feature films, films in production, minority coproductions, animated films and documentaries.

Two feature films directed by Ivan Salatić and Srdjan Vuletić received production grants of 220,000 EUR and 215,000 EUR, respectively.

Among the five Montenegrin minority coproductions receiving grants are projects by Pjer Žalica, Maja Miloš and Vladimir Tagić.

Of 21 projects, 17 projects received production grants and four animated projects received development grants.

