PRODUCTION: Montenegro’s Brothers in Development

After living in Denmark for twenty years, famous writer Niko Boskovic comes back to his birthplace, the village Grahovo. He visits his younger brother Masan, the village priest, with whom he has a complicated re­lationship. Masan never forgave Niko for having to stay and take care of the prop­erty and their father. On the way to Grahovo, Niko accidentally kills a man with his car. Horrified and shocked, he throws the body down a cliff and runs. Eventually, he tells his brother the truth. Despite being a reli­gious and moral man, Masan decides to help his brother in hiding the crime. In the mean­time, the peasants prepare a big party in Niko’s honour. Jointly hiding the crime opens Pandora’s box of suppressed emotions. Suddenly roles are changing. In trying to protect his brother, the inferior Masan takes over the position of the leader.

The 715,000 EUR film is produced by Velisa Popovic for Cut-Up and is planned for release in the summer of 2023, targeting a festival premiere.

Production Information:

Cut-Up

Credits:

Director: Bojan Stijovic

Writer: Stevan Boskovic

Producer: Velisa Popovic