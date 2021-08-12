FESTIVALS: Oasis Wins 2021 Herceg Novi Film Festival

HERCEG NOVI: Oasis by Ivan Ikić has been awarded the Grand Prix - Golden Mimosa at the 34th edition of the Herceg Novi Film Festival - Montenegro Film Festival . The Film Centre of Montenegro was again a partner of the festival.

Romanian Radu Jude was awarded best director for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, while the Montenegrin DoP Sava Jovanović received the Živko Nikolić Award for Special Contribution to Film Expression.

The Adriatic Audience Award within the joint selection of the Adriatic Region Festival Network, which consists of the Sarajevo Film Festival, the Zagreb Film Festival, the Belgrade Author Film Festival and the Herceg Novi Festival - Montenegro Film Festival, will be awarded after all four festivals. The best film will be decided by counting the votes of audiences from all countries, and the award will be given in November 2021, at the festival in Belgrade.

The Herceg Novi Film Festival - Montenegro Film Festival screened over 50 films at the Kanli Kula and Forte Mare fortresses, as well as in the large hall and amphitheatre of the Park Hall.

The 34th edition of the Herceg Novi Film Festival - Montenegro Film Festival was held 1-7 August 2021.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prix -Golden Mimosa:

Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by SENSE Production (RS)

Coproduced by Kepler Film (NL), Tramal Films (SL), SCCA / Pro.ba (BH), Les Films d’Antoine (FR)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA and Eurimages

Golden Mimosa for Best Director:

Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Croatia, Czech Republic)

Produced by microFILM (RO)

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions (LU), endorfilm (CZ) and Kinorama (HR)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

Golden Mimosa for Best Actor:

Ercan Kesal for You Know Him / Potencijаlni kаndidаt (Serbia, Turkey)

Directed by Ercan Kesal

Produced by Ay Yapim (TR)

Coproduced by Poyraz Film (TR), Thalia Production Dušicа Novаković PR (RS)

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Golden Mimosa for Best Actress:

Ilka Gashi for The Hive (Kosovo, Switzerland, Albania, North Macedonia)

Directed by Blerta Basholli

Produced by Industria Film (XK)

Coproduced by Ikone Studio (XK), Alb sky Film Production (AL), Black Cat Production (MK)

Živko Nikolić Award for Special Contribution to Film Expression:

Cinematographer Sava Jovanović

Zoran Zivkovic Diploma:

Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Milan Žmukić Award:

Shots in Marseille (Serbia) Documentary

Directed by Gordan Matić

Best Student Film:

Great Achievements (Montenegro)

Directed by Nikola Vučinić

Student Film Special Awards:

Silence (Romania)

Directed by Miruna Minculescu

and

Dog and Wind (Serbia)

Directed by Jovana Markovic