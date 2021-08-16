PRODUCTION: Montenegrin/Croatian/Serbian Coproduction After the Winter

PODGORICA: Montenegro's coproduction After the Winter / Poslije zime by the Montenegrin writer/director Ivan Bakrač has finished production and will have its world premiere in the East of the West Competition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival , running 20-28 August 2021. The film is a coproduction with Croatia and Serbia.

The story follows five friends in their late twenties as they try to keep their friendship although they are scattered throughout ex-Yugoslavia and try to ignore the bad economic situation and the war past of the region.

“The driving force in my story is the youth coming to an end, which I approach as something that comes suddenly, an occurrence which is both expected and a result of a conscious delay”, Ivan Bakrač said in a statement.

The main characters are played by Montenegrin and Serbian actors: Momcilo Otasević, Ana Vucković, Petar Burić, Maja Susa and Ivona Kustudić.

The film is produced by Ivan Ðurović and Snezana Nikcević through Montenegrin Artikulacija Film and ABHO Film, in coproduction with Serbian Akcija Film and Biberche Productions, Croatian Maxima Film, and French Arizona Productions. Maja Ilić, Nikolina Zečević, Damir Terešak and Guillaume de Seille are the coproducers.

The film is supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro and MEDIA – Creative Europe.

"The shooting had three main phases with some additional shooting days in between. It started in May 2018 and was completed in November 2019. The budget was 450,000 EUR", director Ivan Bakrač told FNE.

The project participated in the Karlovy Vary IFF's Eastern Promises pitching forum 2019, as well as in the Script Station Lab (Berlin International Film Festival) 2017, the best pitch competition at the Prishtina IFF 2016 and the best pitch competition at the Tirana IFF 2016.

No sales representative is attached to the project yet. Ivan Bakrač told FNE that the film will be released in Montenegro on 28 October 2021. In Serbia Fame Solutions will release it in the spring of 2022.

Production Information:

Producers:

Artikulacija Film (Montenegro)

ABHO Film (Montenegro)

Coproducers:

Akcija Film (Serbia)

Biberche Productions (Serbia)

Maxima Film (Croatia)

Arizona Productions (France)

Credits:

Director: Ivan Bakrač

Scriptwriter: Ivan Bakrač

DoP: Dušan Grubin

Editor: Nataša Pantić

Production designer: Dragana Baćović

Sound designer: Dario Domitrović

Original music: Alen and Nenad Sinkauz

Costume designer: Milena Miljković

Main cast: Momcilo Otasević, Ana Vucković, Petar Burić, Maja Susa, Ivona Kustudić