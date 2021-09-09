PRODUCTION: Planet 7693 by Gojko Berkuljan Shoots in Montenegro

Luka lives with his happy family in a very interesting neighbourhood in the suburbs, but during a turbulent period, big misunderstandings start to emerge within the family. Left alone, Luka immerses himself in fiction, trying to find a solution for all the problems. Ana Vujadinović wrote the script.

The third film by Gojko Berkuljan is produced by A Production and Giggling Goat from Montenegro in coproduction with Cinnerent from Serbia and Skopje Film Studio from North Macedonia.

The shooting takes place on location in Podgorica and Cetinje, and it will last for four weeks.

The main roles are played by Andrija Kuzmanović, Kristina Obradović, Ivona Čović Jaćimović, Nikola Perišić, Dejan Đonović and the children Ilija Pejaković, Mara Rakčević and Hana Ivanišević.

The project was awarded at the Kids Kino Industry Forum in Warsaw, thus winning free participation for script development in the Kids Kino Lab programme.

Planet 7693 / Planeta 7963 also won the award for best pitch in the 2020 Pitch Balkan competition programme of the 4th edition of the Balkan Film Market, held in Tirana, and it was also among the projects presented at the Thessaloniki IFF in the Crossroads Co-Production Forum.

The project was supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro also for script and project development, as well as in the competition for films for children and youth organised for the first time by the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro and the Film Centre of Montenegro.

Production Information:

Producers:

A Production (Montenegro)

Giggling Goat (Montenegro)

Coproducers:

Cinnerent (Serbia)

Skopje Film Studio (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Gojko Berkuljan

Scriptwriter: Ana Vujadinović

DoP: Aleksandar Jakonić

Production designer: Tamara Tričković

Costume designer: Lina Leković

Cast: Andrija Kuzmanović, Kristina Obradović, Ivona Čović Jaćimović, Nikola Perišić, Dejan Đonović and the children Ilija Pejaković, Mara Rakčević, Hana Ivanišević