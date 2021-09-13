Second Series of Debt to the Sea, Shot in Montenegro, Released on Superstar TV

Debt to the Sea by Gorčin Stojanović

PODGORICA: The second season of Debt to the Sea by Gorčin Stojanović has been released on the Serbian channel Superstar TV . The second season of the popular series was shot in Montenegro using the country's cash rebate within the Filming in Montenegro programme launched by the Film Centre of Montenegro .

It was coproduced by Monteroyal Pictures International, Telekom Serbia and Monteroyal Pictures Montenegro. The producers are Bojana Maljević and Bojan Maljević

Debt to the Sea 2 was shot in numerous locations in Montenegro during six weeks and used several Montenegrin actors including Vule Markovic, Branimir Popovic, Mirko Vlahovic, Srdjan Grahovac and Dusan Kovacevic.

The action of the series takes place in the Bay of Kotor (Montenegro) and in Belgrade (Serbia).

India-based distributor GoQuest Media has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the series.