Second Series of Debt to the Sea, Shot in Montenegro, Released on Superstar TV

It was coproduced by Monteroyal Pictures International, Telekom Serbia and Monteroyal Pictures Montenegro. The producers are Bojana Maljević and Bojan Maljević
Debt to the Sea 2 was shot in numerous locations in Montenegro during six weeks and used several Montenegrin actors including Vule Markovic, Branimir Popovic, Mirko Vlahovic, Srdjan Grahovac and Dusan Kovacevic.
The action of the series takes place in the Bay of Kotor (Montenegro) and in Belgrade (Serbia).
India-based distributor GoQuest Media has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the series.