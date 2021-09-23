23-09-2021

FESTIVALS: UnderhillFest 2021 Started in Person in Podgorica

By
    Taming the Garden by Salomé Jashi Taming the Garden by Salomé Jashi

    PODGORICA: The 12th edition of UnderhillFest, the only long documentary international film festival in Montenegro, started in Podgorica on 22 September 2021. More than 20 titles divided into International Competition, Regional Competition and Out of Competition will screen till 30 September 2021.

    The festival opened with Reconciliation by Marija Zidar, a coproduction between Slovenia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo, which was supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, among others. I, Greta directed by Nathan Grossman will close the festival.

    The members of the jury are Bosnian producer Lejla Dedić, Serbian director Dragan Nikolić and Montenegrin producer Veliša Popović.

    For the sixth year in a row, a three-day programme In Focus with screenings and discussions will be held in cooperation with the Women’s Rights Center.

    The programme of the festival also includes a two-day regional conference on the application of documentary film for educational purposes, as well as the Montenegro Film Forum under the slogan Restart, which will include a two-day workshop on marketing topics.

    The festival is held in person with several foreign guests, but the conversations with the guests can be followed live, via social networks and YouTube channels of the festival.

    International Competition:

    Gorbachev. Heaven (Latvia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Vitaly Mansky

    Taming the Garden (Germany, Switzerland, Georgia)
    Directed by Salomé Jashi

    Epicenter (Austria, France)
    Directed by Hubert Sauper

    Notturno (Italy, France, Germany)
    Directed by Gianfranco Rosi

    The Mole Agent (Germany, Chile, USA, the Netherlands, Spain)
    Directed by Maite Alberdi

    Radiograph of a Family (Iran)
    Directed by Firouzeh Khosrovani

    The First 54 Years – An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation (Finland, France, Germany, Israel)
    Directed by Avi Mograbi

    The Jump (Lithuania, Latvia, France)
    Directed by Giedrė Žickytė

    Glory to the Queen (Austria, Georgia, Serbia)
    Directed by Tatia Skhirtadze, Anna Khazaradze

    Regional Competition:

    Twins Woven from Dreams (Serbia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Sead Šabotić, Lea Vahrušev

    Wait for Me (Croatia)
    Directed by Damir Markovina

    Homelands (Serbia)
    Directed by Jelena Maksimović

    One of Us (Croatia)
    Directed by Duro Gavran

    Nun of Your Business (Croatia)
    Directed by Ivana Marinić Kragić

    Once upon a Youth (Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Ramljak

    Landscapes of Resistance (Serbia)
    Directed by Marta Popivoda

    Reconciliation (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)
    Directed by Marija Zidar

    Recipe for Hate (Serbia)
    Directed by Filip Čolović

    Rampart (Serbia)
    Directed by Marko Grba Singh

    Merry Christmas, Yiwu (Sweden, Serbia, France, Germany, Belgium, Qatar)
    Directed by Mladen Kovacević

    Published in Montenegro

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Second Module of Circle Women Doc Accelerator to Start in Montenegro