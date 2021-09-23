FESTIVALS: UnderhillFest 2021 Started in Person in Podgorica

The festival opened with Reconciliation by Marija Zidar, a coproduction between Slovenia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo, which was supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, among others. I, Greta directed by Nathan Grossman will close the festival.
The members of the jury are Bosnian producer Lejla Dedić, Serbian director Dragan Nikolić and Montenegrin producer Veliša Popović.
For the sixth year in a row, a three-day programme In Focus with screenings and discussions will be held in cooperation with the Women’s Rights Center.
The programme of the festival also includes a two-day regional conference on the application of documentary film for educational purposes, as well as the Montenegro Film Forum under the slogan Restart, which will include a two-day workshop on marketing topics.
The festival is held in person with several foreign guests, but the conversations with the guests can be followed live, via social networks and YouTube channels of the festival.
International Competition:
Gorbachev. Heaven (Latvia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Vitaly Mansky
Taming the Garden (Germany, Switzerland, Georgia)
Directed by Salomé Jashi
Epicenter (Austria, France)
Directed by Hubert Sauper
Notturno (Italy, France, Germany)
Directed by Gianfranco Rosi
The Mole Agent (Germany, Chile, USA, the Netherlands, Spain)
Directed by Maite Alberdi
Radiograph of a Family (Iran)
Directed by Firouzeh Khosrovani
The First 54 Years – An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation (Finland, France, Germany, Israel)
Directed by Avi Mograbi
The Jump (Lithuania, Latvia, France)
Directed by Giedrė Žickytė
Glory to the Queen (Austria, Georgia, Serbia)
Directed by Tatia Skhirtadze, Anna Khazaradze
Regional Competition:
Twins Woven from Dreams (Serbia, Montenegro)
Directed by Sead Šabotić, Lea Vahrušev
Wait for Me (Croatia)
Directed by Damir Markovina
Homelands (Serbia)
Directed by Jelena Maksimović
One of Us (Croatia)
Directed by Duro Gavran
Nun of Your Business (Croatia)
Directed by Ivana Marinić Kragić
Once upon a Youth (Croatia)
Directed by Ivan Ramljak
Landscapes of Resistance (Serbia)
Directed by Marta Popivoda
Reconciliation (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)
Directed by Marija Zidar
Recipe for Hate (Serbia)
Directed by Filip Čolović
Rampart (Serbia)
Directed by Marko Grba Singh
Merry Christmas, Yiwu (Sweden, Serbia, France, Germany, Belgium, Qatar)
Directed by Mladen Kovacević