FESTIVALS: UnderhillFest 2021 Started in Person in Podgorica

PODGORICA: The 12th edition of UnderhillFest , the only long documentary international film festival in Montenegro, started in Podgorica on 22 September 2021. More than 20 titles divided into International Competition, Regional Competition and Out of Competition will screen till 30 September 2021.

The festival opened with Reconciliation by Marija Zidar, a coproduction between Slovenia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo, which was supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, among others. I, Greta directed by Nathan Grossman will close the festival.

The members of the jury are Bosnian producer Lejla Dedić, Serbian director Dragan Nikolić and Montenegrin producer Veliša Popović.

For the sixth year in a row, a three-day programme In Focus with screenings and discussions will be held in cooperation with the Women’s Rights Center.

The programme of the festival also includes a two-day regional conference on the application of documentary film for educational purposes, as well as the Montenegro Film Forum under the slogan Restart, which will include a two-day workshop on marketing topics.

The festival is held in person with several foreign guests, but the conversations with the guests can be followed live, via social networks and YouTube channels of the festival.

International Competition:

Gorbachev. Heaven (Latvia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Vitaly Mansky

Taming the Garden (Germany, Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Salomé Jashi

Epicenter (Austria, France)

Directed by Hubert Sauper

Notturno (Italy, France, Germany)

Directed by Gianfranco Rosi

The Mole Agent (Germany, Chile, USA, the Netherlands, Spain)

Directed by Maite Alberdi

Radiograph of a Family (Iran)

Directed by Firouzeh Khosrovani

The First 54 Years – An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation (Finland, France, Germany, Israel)

Directed by Avi Mograbi

The Jump (Lithuania, Latvia, France)

Directed by Giedrė Žickytė

Glory to the Queen (Austria, Georgia, Serbia)

Directed by Tatia Skhirtadze, Anna Khazaradze

Regional Competition:

Twins Woven from Dreams (Serbia, Montenegro)

Directed by Sead Šabotić, Lea Vahrušev

Wait for Me (Croatia)

Directed by Damir Markovina

Homelands (Serbia)

Directed by Jelena Maksimović

One of Us (Croatia)

Directed by Duro Gavran

Nun of Your Business (Croatia)

Directed by Ivana Marinić Kragić

Once upon a Youth (Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Ramljak

Landscapes of Resistance (Serbia)

Directed by Marta Popivoda

Reconciliation (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)

Directed by Marija Zidar

Recipe for Hate (Serbia)

Directed by Filip Čolović

Rampart (Serbia)

Directed by Marko Grba Singh

Merry Christmas, Yiwu (Sweden, Serbia, France, Germany, Belgium, Qatar)

Directed by Mladen Kovacević