PRODUCTION: Montenegrin/Serbian/Bosnian The Bay Starring Marisa Berenson in Production

PODGORICA: The first part of the shooting for The Bay / Zaliv directed by Draško Đurović and starring Marisa Berenson wrapped on the Montenegrin coast. The film is a coproduction between Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The shooting took place for three days in Reževići and Petrovac, and further shooting is planned for March 2022 in Perast, Kotor and Herceg Novi, according to the Film Centre of Montenegro, which is supporting the project together with Film Center Serbia, the Sarajevo Film Fund, and the Radio Television of Montenegro.

Predrag Karlo Kalezić is producing through Montenegro Max Film in coproduction with Serbian Oktobar Film and Bosnian Association Relative Pictures.

The script written by Draško Đurović together with Gordan Gocić is set at the beginning of the First World War and speaks about three religions, three nations coming together in one city in the Bay of Kotor in Montenegro.

The cast includes Branimir Popovic, Sebastian Cavazza, Milan Strljic, Ilir Tafa, Vejzovic Bojana and Danilo Babović.

The editing and postproduction are set to be completed by October 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Montenegro Max Film (Montenegro)



Coproducers:

Oktobar Film (Serbia)

Association Relative Pictures (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Credits:

Director: Draško Đurović

Scriptwriter: Draško Đurović

Co-writer: Goran Gocić

DoP: Radan Popović

Costume designer: Seka Martinović

Set designer: Stanislav Nikičević

Sound designer: Nenad Vukadinović

Cast: Marisa Berenson, Branimir Popovic, Sebastian Cavazza, Milan Strljic, Ilir Tafa, Vejzovic Bojana, Danilo Babović