GRANTS: Montenegro Announces Production Grants

PODGORICA: The Film Centre of Montenegro has distributed 106,000 EUR to four projects as production grants at its last batch of funding.

The titles receiving support are the feature film Planet 7963 / Planeta 7963 directed by Gojko Berkuljan (produced by Giggling Goat Production), the long documentary Stepo directed by Tyler Neil Gates (produced by Gates Media Solution), the short documentary This Is Not Kika / Ovo nije Kika directed by Tamara Pavićević (produced by KA Production), and the short animated film Sine directed by Goran Ivanovic and Nina Dukanovic (produced by Giggling Goat Production).

The grants were announced by the Film Centre of Montenegro on 29 April 2022.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.