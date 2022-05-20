FNE at Cannes 2022: Montenegrin Cinema in Cannes

Film Centre of Montenegro will present an overview of the current Montenegrin cinematography at this year’s film market of the 75th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival within the Southeast Europe Pavilion, along with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Northern Macedonia, Slovenia and Serbia. Representatives of the Film Centre will present to the visitors film projects from our country that are in different stages of production, as well as the potentials and capacities of Montenegro as an emerging film destination to international producers, production companies and other interested parties.

Managing Director of the Film Centre, Aleksandra Božović, along with Advisors for International Cooperation and Promotion, will hold numerous meetings with film professionals from around the world, including meetings with representatives of European film funds and organizations, with the aim to further connect and exchange experiences.

The Film Centre will showcase two publications to film market visitors: “Montenegro – Film Destination” which showcases Montenegro as a film destiantion, and “Montenegrin Cinema 2022” which provides an overview of current film projects in different stages of production. Through its virtual pavilion, the Centre will promote web platform FilmInMontenegro.me developed as part of the CIRCE project, funded by the Interreg IPA CBC Italy – Albania – Montenegro program.

Israel Film Pavlion will host a panel discussion “Small Scale Big Film”, organised by the Croatian Audiovisual Center (HAVC), where the Managing Director of the Film Centre of Montenegro Aleksandra Božović will be one of the panellists.

The Cannes International Film Festival is being held May 17-25.

Eighteen films will compete for the Golden Palm, and the president of the Jury is the celebrated French actor Vincent Lindon.

Montenegro has been present at the Cannes Film Market since 2011.