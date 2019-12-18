WARSAW: Midnight Family directed by Luke Lorentzen, a powerful documentary about the work of ambulance responders in Mexico, won the Grand Prix at the 19th Watch Docs International Human Rights Film Festival.
The Jury including Jacek Dehnel, Talal Derki, Melissa Hooper, Margje de Koning and Ewa Szabłowska awarded the US/Mexican coproduction Midnight Family directed by Luke Lorentzen with the Grand Prix. The Jury Special Mention went to GOD, a documentary from Chile directed by Christopher Murray, Josefina Buschmann and Israel Pimentel, following Pope Francis’s papal visit to Chile in 2018. The Audience Award went to For They Not Know What They Do, a US documentary about the 2015 legalisation of same-sex marriages in America, directed by Daniel Karslake.
WATCH DOCS. Human Rights in Film is one of the oldest and largest human rights film festivals in the world, which annually gathers over one hundred fifty thousand viewers in the whole country.
Full list of winners:
Grand Prix
Midnight Family (USA, Mexico)
Directed by Luke Lorentzen
Special Mention
GOD (Chile)
Directed by Christopher Murray, Josefina Buschmann and Israel Pimentel
Audience Award
For They Not Know What They Do (USA)
Directed by Daniel Karslake