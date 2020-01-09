unnamed 1 film new europe dynamic banner dok incubator deadline 2020 460x100px RGB

FNE Introduces Its 2020 Agenda for Coproduction Markets, Pitchings and Works-in-Progress Featured

2020-01-09

WARSAW: Film New Europe is introducing its 2020 Agenda for Coproduction Markets, Pitchings and Works-in-Progress. The Agenda gives a chance to producers from Central and Eastern Europe to market their new productions to coproduction partners and sales distributors across Europe and worldwide.

FNE is working with the growing number of Coproduction Markets and Works-in-Progress events across Europe.

Let us know about your event at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Click HERE for the FNE 2020 Agenda for Coproduction Markets, Pitchings and Works-in-Progress.

