WARSAW: Film New Europe is introducing its 2020 Agenda for Coproduction Markets, Pitchings and Works-in-Progress. The Agenda gives a chance to producers from Central and Eastern Europe to market their new productions to coproduction partners and sales distributors across Europe and worldwide.
FNE is working with the growing number of Coproduction Markets and Works-in-Progress events across Europe.
Let us know about your event at
Click HERE for the FNE 2020 Agenda for Coproduction Markets, Pitchings and Works-in-Progress.