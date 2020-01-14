WARSAW: Patryk Vega enters postproduction on his new film Bad Boy, which was shot on location in Wrocław from December 2019 till the first week of January 2020. This time the Polish director takes on scandal in the world of soccer.
Bad Boy will follow the rise and fall of a soccer club owner, discovering the harsh reality of the sport, often connected with crime and fraud. The film was written by Vega himself.
Antoni Królikowski was cast in the lead accompanied by Katarzyna Zawadzka, Maciej Stuhr, Andrzej Grabowski, Małgorzata Kożuchowska and Zbigniew Zamachowski.
The film is produced by the director's company Vega Investments and commercially financed. The final budget has not been announced yet.
Kino Świat will release the film domestically on 21 February 2020.
Vega's previous film Politics (Vega Investments) was number 4 at Poland’s overall box office in 2019 with 1.89 m admissions. The film also opened in the UK and had approximately 9.5 m EUR gross worldwide.
Production Information:
Producer:
Vega Investments (Poland)
Credits:
Director: Patryk Vega
Screenwriter: Patryk Vega
Cast: Antoni Królikowski, Katarzyna Zawadzka, Maciej Stuhr, Andrzej Grabowski, Małgorzata
Kożuchowska, Zbigniew Zamachowski