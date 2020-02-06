Komasa’s drama is competing for this year's Oscar Academy Award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film premiered at the 2019 Venice IFF and has been showcased in over 60 international film festivals and sold to over 40 territories.
The nominations, announced on 5 February 2020, were chosen from out of over 72 feature films released in Polish cinemas in 2019, and 79 documentaries.
The Polish Film Awards - The Eagles have been organised by the Independent Film Foundation since 1999. They are considered to be the Polish equivalent of the American Oscars, French Césars and British BAFTA awards. The films are chosen by over 600 members of the Polish Film Academy in a two-step vote.
The Polish Eagles Ceremony will take place in Warsaw on 2 March 2020.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Film:
Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Directed by Jan Komasa
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by WFS Walter Film Studio, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury in Rzeszow, Canal+, Les Contes Modernes
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Mr. Jones / Obywatel Jones (Poland, Ukraine, UK)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Film Produkcja
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ukrainian State Film Agency, Creative Scotland, BFI Film Fund
Supernova (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz Kruhlik
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
Icarus. The Legend of Mietek Kosz / Ikar. Historia Mietka Kosza (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Pieprzyca
Produced by RE Studio
Coproduced by TVP, Canal+, Next Film, Chimney Poland, Instytucja Filmowa Silesia-Film, Krakow Festival Office
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Mister T. / Pan T. (Poland)
Directed by Marcin Krzyształowicz
Produced by Propeller Film
Coproduced by the Mazovia Culture Institute, Non Stop Film Service, Heliograf, Studio Produkcyjne Orka
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Director:
Jan Komasa for Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Maciej Pieprzyca for Icarus. The Legend of Mietek Kosz / Ikar. Historia Mietka Kosza (Poland)
Agnieszka Holland for Mr. Jones / Obywatel Jones (Poland, Ukraine, UK)
Marcin Krzyształowicz for Mister T. / Pan T. (Poland)
Bartosz Kruhlik for Supernova (Poland)
Best Script:
Mateusz Pacewicz for Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Maciej Pieprzyca for Icarus. The Legend of Mietek Kosz / Ikar. Historia Mietka Kosza (Poland)
Andrzej Żuławski for Bird Talk / Mowa ptaków (Poland)
Directed by Xawery Żuławski
Produced by Metro Films (Poland)
Coproduced by Orka Studio (Poland), MX35 (Poland)
Andrea Chalupa for Mr. Jones / Obywatel Jones (Poland, Ukraine, UK)
Marcin Krzyształowicz, Andrzej Gołda for Mister T. / Pan T. (Poland)
Best Actress:
Aleksandra Konieczna for Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Krystyna Janda for Dolce Fine Giornata (Poland)
Directed by Jacek Borcuch
Produced by No Sugar Films
Coproduced by Tank Film, Motion Group, Aeroplan Studios
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Maria Sobocińska for Mister T. / Pan T. (Poland)
Agata Kulesza for Fun, Fun / Zabawa, zabawa (Poland)
Directed by Kinga Dębska
Produced by Studio Filmowe Kalejdoskop
Coproduced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, EBH Polska
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Dorota Kolak for Fun, Fun / Zabawa, zabawa (Poland)
Best Actor:
Bartosz Bielenia for Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Jacek Braciak for Córka trenera / A Coach’s Daughter (Poland)
Dawid Ogrodnik for Icarus. The Legend of Mietek Kosz / Ikar. Historia Mietka Kosza (Poland)
Paweł Wilczak for Mister T. / Pan T. (Poland)
Borys Szyc for Pilsudski (Poland)
Directed by Michał Rosa
Produced by Studio Filmowe Kadr
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Supporting Actress:
Eliza Rycembel for Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Jowita Budnik for Icarus. The Legend of Mietek Kosz / Ikar. Historia Mietka Kosza (Poland)
Agata Buzek for Córka trenera / A Coach’s Daughter (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek
Produced by Koskino
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Krakow Film Office
Marta Żmuda Trzebiatowska for Bird Talk / Mowa ptaków (Poland)
Katarzyna Smutniak for Dolce Fine Giornata / Słodki koniec dnia (Poland)
Best Supporting Actor:
Łukasz Simlat for Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Tomasz Ziętek for Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Andrzej Chyra for Bird Talk / Mowa ptaków (Poland)
Sebastian Stankiewicz for Mister T. / Pan T. (Poland)
Robert Więckiewicz for The Coldest Game / Ukryta gra (Poland, UK)
Directed by Łukasz Kośmicki
Produced by Watchout Studio
Coproduced by TVN, Next Film, Canal+, The Story Lab, Kosafilm, Galeria Olśnienia GO
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Cinematography:
Piotr Sobociński jr. for Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Andrzej J. Jaroszewicz, Marcin Prokop for Bird Talk / Mowa ptaków (Poland)
Tomasz Naumiuk for Mr. Jones / Obywatel Jones (Poland, Ukraine, UK)
Adam Bajerski for Mister T. / Pan T. (Poland)
Paweł Edelman for The Coldest Game / Ukryta gra (Poland, UK)
Best Editing:
Przemysław Chruścielewski for Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Piotr Kmiecik for Icarus. The Legend of Mietek Kosz / Ikar. Historia Mietka Kosza (Poland)
Andrzej Dąbrowski for The Mute / Krew Boga (Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Bartosz Konopka
Produced by Otter Films
Coproduced by Polish Odra-Film, Earlybirds Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Screen Flandres
Michał Czarnecki for Mr. Jones / Obywatel Jones (Poland, Ukraine, UK)
Wojciech Mrówczyński for Mister T. / Pan T. (Poland)
Jarosław Kamiński for Wilkołak / Werewolf (Poland, Holland, Germany)
Directed by Adrian Panek
Produced by Balapolis
Coproduced by Rosco Polska, Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion, House of Netherhorror
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund
Best Costumes:
Dorota Roqueplo for Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Agata Culak for Icarus. The Legend of Mietek Kosz / Ikar. Historia Mietka Kosza (Poland)
Małgorzata Braszka, Michał Koralewski for The Courier / Kurier (Poland)
Produced by the Warsaw Rising Museum
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Anna Englert for Bird Talk / Mowa ptaków (Poland)
Aleksandra Staszko for Mr. Jones / Obywatel Jones (Poland, Ukraine, UK)
Magdalena Biedrzycka for Mister T. / Pan T. (Poland)
Ewa Gronowska for The Coldest Game / Ukryta gra (Poland, UK)
Best Sound:
Tomasz Wieczorek, Kacper Habisiak, Marcin Kasiński for Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Marcin Pawłowski, Robert Czyżewicz for Icarus. The Legend of Mietek Kosz / Ikar. Historia Mietka Kosza (Poland)
Bartłomiej Bogacki, Kacper Habisiak, Marcin Kasiński for The Courier / Kurier (Poland)
Piotr Domaradzki, Barbara Domaradzka for Mister T. / Pan T. (Poland)
Jarosław Bajdowski, Michał Fojcik, Bartłomiej Bogacki for The Coldest Game / Ukryta gra (Poland, UK)
Best Music:
Evgueni Galperine, Sacha Galperine for Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Paweł Szymański for A Hole in the Head / Dziura w głowie (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Subbotko
Produced by Argomedia
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Leszek Możdżer for Icarus. The Legend of Mietek Kosz / Ikar. Historia Mietka Kosza (Poland)
Andrzej Korzyński for Bird Talk / Mowa ptaków (Poland)
Maciej Zieliński for Servants of War / Sługi wojny (Poland)
Directed by Mariusz Gawryś
Produced by WFDiF
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Lower Silesian Film Fund
Best Art Direction:
Marek Zawierucha for Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Joanna Anastazja Wójcik for Icarus. The Legend of Mietek Kosz / Ikar. Historia Mietka Kosza (Poland)
Grzegorz Piątkowski, Katarzyna Sikora for Mr. Jones / Obywatel Jones (Poland, Ukraine, UK)
Magdalena Dipont, Robert Czesak for Mister T. / Pan T. (Poland)
Allan Starski for The Coldest Game / Ukryta gra (Poland, UK)
Discovery of the Year:
Mateusz Pacewicz for the script of Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Bartosz Kruhlik for the script of Supernova (Poland)
Cyprian Grabowski for his acting in Icarus. The Legend of Mietek Kosz / Ikar. Historia Mietka Kosza (Poland)
Łukasz Kośmicki for directing The Coldest Game / Ukryta gra (Poland, UK)
Best Documentary:
Diagnosis (Poland)
Directed by Ewa Podgórska
Produced by Entertain Pictures
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
In Touch (Poland)
Directed by Paweł Ziemilski
Produced by NUR
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Icelandic Film Centre
Compulsory Figures / Jazda obowiązkowa (Poland)
Directed by Ewa Kochańska
Produced by Square Film Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Concerto for Two / Maksymiuk. Koncert na dwoje (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Drozdowicz
Produced by Studio Filmowe Autograf
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
And There Was Love in the Ghetto / Marek Edelman. I była miłość w getcie (Poland)
Directed by Jolanta Dylewska, Andrzej Wajda
Produced by Otter Films Anna Wydra
The Symphony of the Ursus Factory / Symfonia fabryki Ursus (Poland)
Directed by Jaśmina Wójcik
Produced by Wajda Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Love and Empty Words / Miłość i puste słowa (Poland)
Directed by Małgorzata Imielska
Produced by Studio Filmowe Kronika, TVP, the Mazovia Institute Of Culture
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
Don’t Tell Anyone / Tylko nie mów nikomu (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Sekielski
Produced by Sekielski Brothers
The Wind. A Documentary Thriller / Wiatr. Thriller dokumentalny (Poland)
Directed by Michał Bielawski
Produced by Telemark, HBO Central Europe
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Krakow Regional Film Fund