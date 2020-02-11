WARSAW: The Israeli/Polish/Colombian coproduction My Neighbor Adolf directed by Israeli director Leon Prudovsky has been acquired by German Beta Cinema while in production. The film stars David Hayman and Udo Kier.
My Neighbor Adolf is currently being shot in Columbia till 28 February 2020, produced by 2-Staff Productions and Film Produkcja in coproduction with Vandalo Colombia and United King Movies. The Rabinovitch Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute and the Colombian Film Fund are supporting.
The story is set in Colombia in the 60s and follows a Holocaust survivor, who suspects that his new neighbour is Adolf Hitler. Leon Prudovsky and Dimitry Malinsky penned the script.