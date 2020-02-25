Polish Cash Rebate Scheme Supports 30 Projects With 13.2 m EUR

WARSAW: In the first year of operation of the production support cash rebate system, the Polish Film Institute awarded over 13.2 m EUR / 57 m PLN to support 30 audiovisual projects. The budget of the scheme for 2020 is 25 m EUR / 108 m PLN.
The Polish Film Institute has granted financial support to 19 national co-productions, 5 international co-productions and 6 serviced projects, for a total amount of EUR 13.2 m / 57 m PLN through 18 February 2020. A total of 25 contracts were signed.
The average amount of support for one project was 441,635 EUR / 1,902,100 PLN, with the biggest grant of 1.4 m EUR / 6 m PLN for Volunteer / Ochotnik, a major war drama about Witold Pilecki, produced by Madants with a planned budget of 35.4 m EUR / 150 m PLN and expected to be one of the most expensive films in Polish history. The film is supported by the Polish National Foundation. No director has been attached to the project yet.
Incentives for filmmakers in the "Cash Rebate" system were introduced in Poland in February 2019 based on the Act of 9 November 2018 on financial support for audiovisual production. Launched on 19 February 2019, the system offers a refund of production costs incurred in Poland of up to 30% of Polish eligible expenditure. It is a system solution whose basic task is to support audiovisual production in Poland. Financial resources come directly from the state budget, and the programme is managed by the Polish Film Institute.
