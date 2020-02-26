Orly2020 460x100 filmneweruope FNE Animated Open2020

Poland, Latvia and Czech Republic Compete for Cartoon Movie's Producer of the Year

2020-02-26
Jacob, Mimmi and the Talking Dogs by Edmunds Jansons Jacob, Mimmi and the Talking Dogs by Edmunds Jansons

BORDEAUX: Three CEE production companies are competing for Cartoon Movie’s European Producer of the Year.

Latvia’s Atom Art and Poland’s Letko are in the running for Jacob, Mimmi and the Talking Dogs directed by Edmunds Jansons. Maur Film is nominated as the Czech coproducer on Fritzi – A Revolutionary Tale directed by Ralf Kukula & Matthias Bruhn.

The 2020 Cartoon Tributes will announce the winners on 5 March, at the conclusion of Cartoon Movie, which takes place 3-5 March in Bordeaux, France.

Fritzi – A Revolutionary Tale premiered on 9 October 2019 and has taken in some 350,000 EUR in worldwide box office.

Jacob, Mimmi and the Talking Dogs was acquired by New Europe Film Sales. It opened in Latvia in February 2019 and was sold for distribution in France.

